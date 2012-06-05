advertisement
Susan Davis
By Amy Parlapiano

EMPHASIS: Education, Human Rights, Entrepreneurship, Health
FOCUS AREAS: Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Haiti, Pakistan, Liberia, Sierra Leone, So. Sudan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda
Davis’ primary objective: expand BRAC U.S.A.’s reach in Africa and Asia. In April 2011, MasterCard Foundation partnered up with the NGO and promised $45 million to expand BRAC U.S.A.’s microfinancing approach in Uganda. Davis has also served on many boards as an advocate for entrepreneurship and human rights.

