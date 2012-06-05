Ann Cotton

EMPHASIS: Education
FOCUS AREAS: Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Ghana
Graduates of Camfed’s school programs in Africa form the Cama network, an alumni group that boasts more than 15,000 female members. The network of professionals–teachers, government officials, doctors–began as a way to connect women to job opportunities and skill-enhancing business workshops. Now Cama runs training programs for community health activists, and recently brought computers and the Internet to parts of Zambia.