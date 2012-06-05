EMPHASIS: Entrepreneurship
FOCUS AREAS: Ghana
FACEBOOK: The Body Shop Foundation
TWITTER: @TBSFoundation
WEBSITE: thebodyshopfoundation.org
The British model, actress, and activist recently teamed with The Body Shop to promote the company’s Beauty With Heart campaign, which emphasizes fair-trade cosmetics products made by women in oppressive communities. Cole and The Body Shop also championed a 2011 petition, signed by over 735,000, that challenged the UK government to better protect victims of child sex trafficking.