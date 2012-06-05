Hillary Clinton

EMPHASIS: Education, Entrepreneurship
FOCUS AREAS: Mexico, Central America, South America, Caribbean
FACEBOOK: WEAmericas
TWITTER: @S_GWI
WEBSITE: state.gov/s/gwi
Secretary Clinton’s Women’s Entrepreneurship in the Americas (WEAmericas) program invests in women-owned businesses across Latin America and the Caribbean. This April, Walmart teamed with Clinton and her International Fund for Women and Girls and gave $1.5 million to build the WEAmericas Small Grants Initiative, a program that will impact 55,000 women entrepreneurs in the Americas over the next two years.