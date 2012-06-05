Kathy Calvin

EMPHASIS: Relief Aid, Health
FOCUS AREAS: Ethiopia, Guatemala, Haiti, Liberia, Malawi
At present, 215 million women lack safe contraception and the ability to plan a pregnancy. Thanks to the leadership of Calvin and others, the UN’s Universal Access Project harnesses the work of seven foundations to fundraise for international reproductive health and family planning. In three years the initiative has boosted funds by 30 percent.