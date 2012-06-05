Tina Brown

Launched by Brown in 2010, the annual Women in the World Summit brings celebrities, politicians, CEOs, and activists to New York for a weeklong conference on women’s issues. The lineup for the 2012 edition, which happened in March, featured Hillary Clinton, Christine Lagarde, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Sheryl Sandberg, and others. The summit also spotlights the work of several women’s organizations, including Room to Read and Women for Women International.