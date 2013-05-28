JC Penney “Hitler” Tea Kettle Causes Social Media Uproar

JC Penney has been trying to catch a break ever since it voted out former CEO Ron Johnson in April. The retailer has since attempted to lure back customers through new advertising initiatives like this one from several weeks ago that begged disgruntled customers to come back.

Unfortunately, the retailer encountered another stumble on its road to recovery when a Redditor recently discovered one of JC Penney’s billboards in Culver City, California, featuring a tea kettle with a lid, asymmetrical handle, and saluting spout that made it look strangely like Adolf Hitler.

When the image went viral, JC Penney tried to contain the damage by frantically tweeting the same response at people drawing attention to the tea kettle.

The kettle that looks like Hitler – trouble brewing for American retailer JCPenney soa.li/il6S17h twitter.com/Telegraph/stat… — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2013