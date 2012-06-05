EMPHASIS: Entrepreneurship
FOCUS AREAS: Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Uganda, Palestine, Qatar, Bahrain, India, Indonesia, Phillippines
FACEBOOK: Cherie Blair Foundation
TWITTER: @cherieblairfndn
WEBSITE: cherieblairfoundation.org
Blair’s foundation provides women entrepreneurs in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East with training in business and mobile technology. The group recently collaborated with Qualcomm to bring 3G-enabled smartphones and laptops to Malaysian women. The influx of technology gives the fledgling businesswomen access to the foundation’s global network of e-mentors.