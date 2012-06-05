Emphasis: Education, Youth, Leadership, Health
Focus Areas: United States
The Women’s Sports Foundation’s goal: advance the lives of women and girls through athletics. With the help of the boxing champ, the Travel and Training Fund assisted 2012 Olympic hopefuls by giving 12 individual athletes and two teams $50,000 in total grants. Additionally, the WSF’s GoGirlGo! initiative funds sports and physical activity programs for girls, ages 5-18, in underserved communities.