EU Tax Official Suggests Deliberate Tax Haven Laws Are Bad

Speaking in Brussels today, Algirdas Semeta, the European commissioner responsible for taxation and customs union, audit, and anti-fraud, said some nations have been making it too easy to shift revenues to other countries to avoid taxes. He stopped short of calling for tax law changes.

Apple has been under congressional investigation for its legal tax filings in Ireland, which is one of the E.U. nations best known for its low tax status. Separately, Google has faced aggressive questioning by the U.K.’s government about its own low tax payments. Google itself has called for rational and predictable taxing.