3 Cliches To Use Today With Your Company

The word “cliche” comes from back in the printing press days: Its pronunciation mimics the sound of a printer’s mold striking molten metal, dating back to the 19th century.

While cliches have a natural ridiculousness to them–catch yourself if you find yourself rolling your eyes the next time someone talks to you about “going the extra mile”–a cliche also works as a heuristic, a quick guidepost that, if used sparingly, can clue you into what the hell is going on and help you navigate the future.

Perhaps this is why, as pointed out by Inc., Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson has been curating cliches on and off for almost a decade.

There’s a contrarian libertarianism that bubbles up in the startup conversation: Like Y Combinator partner Paul Graham once wrote, innovation and heresy are basically the same thing. Like Uber and Airbnb have found, you can go after big, society-shifting innovations, but you can’t ask for permission from the incumbents (or, in some cases, the government).

“I won’t invest in a “ask for permission” deal,” he writes. “They don’t work.”

Wilson argues that the entrepreneurs who have “just done it”–you could call it the Napster effect–end up in better places. Writing in 2006, Wilson predicted that YouTube would be able to get record labels and other content creators to play ball after building their audience and making their platform fun to use.

“Every time a company runs out of money and comes back to the VCs for more,” Wilson observes, “you have to assess the management on how well they are doing, whether they are accomplishing the results that everyone wants, and whether it’s worth putting more money in.”