Xbox One Rumored To Cost More Than $700 In Europe

Microsoft has teased us with some details of its upcoming Xbox One console ahead of the E3 gaming convention, but its price hasn’t been revealed yet. Amazon Germany may have accidentally revealed that data as part of its online pre-ordering service: The One may cost 599 euros in the E.U., which is equivalent to $775–though this does include a next-gen Kinect too.

Amazon is said to have leaked pricing information before, and the veracity of this price data has yet to be confirmed–it is possible the company has placed a deliberately high pre-order price on the Xbox One to report a lower price when the device does go on sale. However, 599 euros is very high, even after you consider that it includes EU tax. This may reflect the expensive hardware expected to be inside the console. The Xbox 360, in comparison, is available on Amazon in the U.S. for under $200 without a Kinect, and about $300 with one.