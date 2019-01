Having the most-streamed song on Spotify wasn’t enough for Daft Punk . The group’s new album, Random Access Memories, now has the most first-week streams in the U.S. on record.

As well as breaking all these digital records, the album, which mainly uses live musicians such as Pharrell, Giorgio Moroder, and Nile Rodgers to re-create the sounds of electronic dance music, sold 165,000 physical copies in its first week, putting the disc firmly at the top of the charts.