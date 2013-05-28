Nokia Brings Business-Grade Email To Its Cheap Asha Touch Phones

Nokia’s new flagship smartphone, the Windows-powered Lumia range , is designed to compete against the likes of Apple and Samsung . But Nokia also has a lower-end range of Asha touch phones designed to serve the huge developing world markets.

Now it is bringing extra functionality to the Asha touch phones by integrating Mail for Exchange, making the Asha a potentially very useful business device.

Nokia recently reported its first quarter finances, which included a loss of $196 million–although this represents a turnaround from more dramatic losses in 2012, and was driven by increasing Lumia sales. Historically Nokia made billions of dollars by selling cheaper phones that appealed to developing nations.