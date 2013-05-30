Is The Dream Of The Electric Car Headed To A Better Place?

Better Place , the revolutionary electric car company, is closing up shop. A May 26 company press release says:

“Better Place Chief Executive Officer, Dan Cohen, said: ‘This is a difficult day for all of us. We have come a long way in order to bring about a global vision. From the start, Better Place was a breakthrough for the infrastructure of the electric car industry and successfully completed the development of its technology and infrastructure. Israel was the first place in which an electrical car could travel without limit.

Unfortunately, after a year’s commercial operation, it was clear to us that despite many satisfied customers, the wider public take up would not be sufficient and that the support from the car producers was not forthcoming.”

With more than $850 million invested, strong government backing, and years of development, Better Place seemed poised for success. The Better Place cars actually perform quite nicely and they don’t at all look out of place on the road (see picture below). So how did Better Place land in the ditch?

Better Place has suffered the fate of many revolutionary startups: too much innovation and not enough incentive for consumers to buy. Let’s look at each of these in turn.

Better Place overcame enormous technological barriers to create the first real electric car ecosystem in the world. The company introduced the following innovations to deliver on its promise of a completely electric solution.

A nationwide network of battery replacement stations that replicated the “fill and go” gas station experience of replenishing a car’s power source within minutes.

A unique software tracking system that monitored power usage and guided drivers to nearby battery replacement stations before the batteries went dead. The system was designed to alleviate drivers’ ‘range anxiety’ of being stranded on the side of the road with a dead battery and a useless gas can.

A conventional full-size car (made by Renault) that could handle a family of five with room for luggage.

Recharging pods conveniently located at homes, places of business, and in public parking facilities.

Without a doubt, economics plays a large part of the company’s failure. The financial incentive to switch to electric cars never materialized. When the cars hit the road in Israel in 2012, the cost of the Better Place car, a modified Renault Fluence, was roughly $30,000. This was approximately the same price as its gasoline-powered twin, even considering the significant sales-tax break (8% versus 83%) given by the Israeli government for the electric version. And despite the cost of gas running over $7 a gallon in Israel, Better Place was still unable to offer operating-cost savings to consumers.