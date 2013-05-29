How The Internet Is Like A Slot Machine, And Why It’s Easy To Get Lost In It

Why does opening a new tab so often feel like opening a door to a new dimension? Because of structure–both in terms of us humans and of the Internet.

How’s that?

Homo sapiens are super social creatures; it’s one of the things about being a mammal. And yet the Internet makes it so easy to overdose.

We really like the hit of validation that social interactions give us, Scientific American observes. Notice the glee of a personal email or the poignancy of a “no-notificaiton” opening of your Facebook account.

Tom Stafford, a University of Sheffield cognitive scienctist whose work we’ve chattered about before, explained to SciAm that email and social media have the same reward structure as a slot machine: It’s mostly junk, but sometimes you hit some juicy gossip.

This pulls us back again and again, Stafford explains, as you link the ping of the instant message–a cue–with the feel-good brain chemicals–a reward. That cue-reward pattern is the basis of habit–and it’s why we reach for that social validation again and again.

But while accessing the web can make you feel good for the positive social experiences that startups so well exploit, it can also make you all anxious for the threats lying latent around the corner of your inbox: Your boss could be emailing you something critical right now.