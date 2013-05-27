The Most Creative People In Entertainment, 2013

Ben Blacker, No. 83, host of the Nerdist Writers Panel podcast and cocreator of The Thrilling Adventure Hour talks to a panel of TVs top showrunners:

77. VINCE GILLIGAN: Creator, Breaking Bad. The man who saw too much darkness.

78. BRETT BAER; LIZ MERIWETHER, AND DAVE FINKEL: Creator, executive producers; New Girl. The reluctant groupthinkers

79. JAY MARTEL AND IAN ROBERTS: Executive producers, Key & Peele. The strategic riffers.

80. CALLIE KHOURI: Creator, Nashville. The former waitress with a long memory.

81. GRAHAM YOST: Creator, Justified. The nonstop collaborator.

82. HOWARD GORDON: Cocreator, Homeland. The foreign-policy philosopher.

The actor knows how Breaking Bad ends, and in the first installment of this web-exclusive, extended interview, the actor talks about creating Walter White–and how he'll detox after playing the world's most famous meth chef.

The Nashville Star shares how to tell an empowered, joyful, sexy story.

"Anyone who's really utilized collaboration," says Peele, citing Pixar and the Muppets, "has a philosophy like, 'Let's throw it all against the wall and see what sticks.' That's how we do it.

The Compton, California-born-and-bred hip-hop artist wrote a gangster rap album to deconstruct gangster rap.

The Liveliest Live Wire On Live Television says: "I try to be the same person on my show as I am at any time."