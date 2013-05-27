The Most Creative People In Advertising, Marketing

To celebrate Oreo’s 100th birthday last year, Jill Applebaum and Megan Sheehan, then creative directors at ad agency DraftFCB, released a witty, photoshopped image of the classic sandwich cookie on Facebook every day for 100 days. “Every day was a scramble,” says Sheehan of the creative process behind the Daily Twist. The duo not only had to find a trend worth seizing upon, but they also had to find “ideas that would translate visually, as a cookie.” Read more.

Head Of TV Team, Twitter

Fred Graver helped create a lot of appointment viewing in his days as a TV writer and executive–Late Night With David Letterman, In Living Color, Cheers, Best Week Ever. With Twitter, he’s trying to make everything must-see TV. “The first thing I always say [to producers] is, ‘I promise I won’t fuck up your show,’ ” Graver says. Read more.

VP, Executive Creative Director, Pereira & O’Dell

Jaime Robinson’s ad work, with its signature whimsy, cannot be ignored. Consider the Scrabble commercial that captures the tear-jerking loneliness of the letter Q. Or Intel and Toshiba’s six-part “social film” on YouTube, which chronicles the life of a man who wakes up each morning in a different body. Read more.

Latin American marketing director, gums and candy, Mondelēz International