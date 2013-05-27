The Most Creative People In Advertising, Marketing

JILL APPLEBAUM AND MEGAN SHEEHAN (No. 7)
Creative Director, JWT; Art Director And Designer
To celebrate Oreo’s 100th birthday last year, Jill Applebaum and Megan Sheehan, then creative directors at ad agency DraftFCB, released a witty, photoshopped image of the classic sandwich cookie on Facebook every day for 100 days. “Every day was a scramble,” says Sheehan of the creative process behind the Daily Twist. The duo not only had to find a trend worth seizing upon, but they also had to find “ideas that would translate visually, as a cookie.” Read more.
FRED GRAVER (No. 19)
Head Of TV Team, Twitter
Fred Graver helped create a lot of appointment viewing in his days as a TV writer and executive–Late Night With David Letterman, In Living Color, Cheers, Best Week Ever. With Twitter, he’s trying to make everything must-see TV. “The first thing I always say [to producers] is, ‘I promise I won’t fuck up your show,’ ” Graver says. Read more.
JAIME ROBINSON (No. 21)
VP, Executive Creative Director, Pereira & O’Dell
Jaime Robinson’s ad work, with its signature whimsy, cannot be ignored. Consider the Scrabble commercial that captures the tear-jerking loneliness of the letter Q. Or Intel and Toshiba’s six-part “social film” on YouTube, which chronicles the life of a man who wakes up each morning in a different body. Read more.
MARIA MUJICA (No. 27)
Latin American marketing director, gums and candy, Mondelēz International
“When the leader is open and uncomfortable, that’s a big opener of possibilities,” says Maria Mujica, who puts her philosophy into practice with FlyGarage, the Buenos Aires, Argentina–based innovation incubator that she runs within Mondelēz (the cookie and candy brand that Kraft spun off last year). Read more.
KATE PHELAN AND JUSTIN COOKE (No. 40)
Creative Director, Topshop; CMO, Topshop
Topshop has retail prowess–with more than 450 global stores and counting–but shines best online, thanks to clever tricks such as in-store photo booths that create shareable animated GIFs of shoppers in Topshop wares. Read more.
JACKIE WILGAR (No. 46)
EVP of Marketing, Live Nation
Jackie Wilgar is a feedback fiend, and data is her excuse to play. In 2012, she oversaw the rollout of an app that directly linked Live Nation with fans and helped transform the world’s largest public live-entertainment company into a social, mobile powerhouse. Read more.
AERIN LAUDER (No. 67)
Founder, creative director, Aerin
Beauty runs in the Lauder family, clearly. “Estée always had this idea: The woman knows what the woman wants,” her granddaughter Aerin Lauder says. “That’s very true.” Case in point: Lauder’s new lifestyle brand, Aerin, which reimagines Estée’s legacy for a new generation of women. Read more.
BOZOMA SAINT JOHN (No. 87)
Director of cultural branding, music, and entertainment, PepsiCo
“Music is about taking risks,” says Bozoma Saint John, the gatekeeper to Pepsi’s artist collaborations. “Any brand can slap a sponsorship logo on a stage and walk away. I want to rethink the whole artist relationship, from approach to collaboration to fruition.” Read more.