The Most Creative People In Style, Retail

“When you looked at women’s NFL products, it was like a sporting goods store,” Tracey Bleczinski says. She’s raised sales of women’s apparel and accessories more than 76% over the past three years, in part with pop-up style lounges at 10 NFL stadiums last season. Read more.

Director Of Concept Design, Starbucks

Liz Muller’s task is to introduce the chain into foreign markets via splashy flagship stores, and her efforts often stray from the first 18,000 shops’ formula. She builds based on how cultures interact with brands. Read more.

CEO, Gilt Groupe

She took over Gilt in February, a company whose “transformative period” is innovating beyond flash sales. One thing’s for sure: Peluso has plenty of ideas. Read more.

President Of Growth, Innovation & Digital–A Division Of Gap, Inc.