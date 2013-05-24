advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

World’s First 3-D-Printed Bullets Join A Growing DIY Arsenal

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

The growing arsenal of 3-D-printed weapons now includes homemade bullets. As highlighted by the Daily Dot, a Tennessee man recently posted a YouTube video demonstrating what kind of damage can be done (hint: a lot) by the plastic shell, created by 3-D-printing enthusiast Tony Griffy.

The fact that the plastic bullet is fired from a real gun is a twist on the approach you’re probably more familiar with: a real bullet being shot from a 3-D-printed gun. That gun, dubbed “The Liberator,” was first created by Defense Distributed, a firm that fashioned the weapon almost entirely from ABS plastic, using an $8,000 3-D printer.

The Liberator got a makeover this week when a fan took its blueprints and fashioned a $25 mostly-plastic pistol capable of shooting nine rounds, using a more affordable, consumer-grade Lulzbot printer.

The Liberator has garnered its fair share of criticism, with opposition from anti-gun supporters who fear the DIY weapons could fall into the wrong hands. It’s reasonable to assume 3-D-printed bullets will be subject to similar criticism.

As the idea of 3-D home printing becomes more accessible than ever, do you think there should be regulations on what DIY printers should and shouldn’t be allowed to create? Tell us in the comments.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life