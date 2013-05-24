Is Airbnb Actually Good For New York?

Just in time for vacation season, Airbnb was in the headlines last week when a New York City judge fined a man $2,400 for renting out part of his apartment using the site, finding him in violation of a law making it illegal to rent out your property for less than 29 days at a time.

I was not happy to see these headlines. I may or may not have had several Airbnb guests staying in my home at the time.

I wouldn’t be the first Fast Company-ite to have run afoul of anti-Airbnb New York City landlords. But this ruling, which, the rental platform has hastened to point out, does not make Airbnb illegal in New York, has prompted a broader discussion about what effect the sharing economy is actually having on urban neighborhoods, the broader economy, and maybe even on innovation and growth.

The good side first. Being location-independent is a huge factor driving quality of life in the 21st century. We are living farther from our extended families. Work is gig-based and often global. It’s been shown that too-high rates of home ownership are detrimental to a labor market and the rate of new business formation, because mortgage-holders are comparatively tied down, unable to migrate to better opportunities. Wouldn’t it also follow that the ability to access just-in-time housing anywhere in the world can be a catalyst for growth?

This is over and above the economic boost that the sharing economy is so often claimed to bring through harnessing excess capacity. Airbnb touts the fact that a majority of hosts in New York–not to mention many homeowners elsewhere in the country–are using the site to earn enough extra income to stay in their homes. And they claim a multiplier effect through the fact that Airbnb guests stay longer and spend more money than traditional hotel guests, not to mention that they spread that largesse over a wider variety of urban neighborhoods rather than just traditional tourist districts.

But there are serious drawbacks, as well, to excess of short-term rentals, or what you might call a growing fungibility or liquidity of the housing market.

One is the spring breakers effect. It is not pleasant, even in the best-case scenario, to live next door or upstairs from a constant rotation of strangers on vacation, whether they are loud and drunk or loud and 2 years old. No matter how carefully Airbnb hosts vet their guests, issues are going to arise, and your neighbors have little recourse.