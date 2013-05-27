advertisement
The Most Creative People In Mobile, 2013

They’re designing your mobile experiences with apps such as Google Maps, Foursquare, and Live Nation, and protecting your security on them, too. Meet the mobile masters from our Most Creative People In Business 2013 list.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

KIRTHIGA REDDY (No. 4)


Director Of Online Operations, Facebook India

When Kirthiga Reddy opened Facebook’s India office in 2010, the site had just 8 million users in a nation of 1.2 billion people. Since then, she’s grown Facebook India ninefold, to 71 million as of the end of 2012–healthy growth, given that only a tenth of Indians have Internet access. Read more.

DANIEL GRAF (No. 5)


Director Of Google Maps For Mobile

After Apple booted Google Maps from iOS last year, Daniel Graf led the development of a beautiful, refreshed mapping experience that shot to number one in the iTunes store and kicked Apple’s ass on its own turf. Here’s how Graf made it happen–in his own words.

KEN LERER (No. 14)


Founder, NowThis News

“News providers have forgotten the 18-to-40 demographic,” says Ken Lerer, explaining his excitement over NowThis News, his new-media startup. “They’re going to get their news on mobile, through video, and from friends. Period.” Read more.

PHILL RYU AND DAVID LANHAM (No. 22)


Founders, Impending

The duo’s app studio had a hit last year with Clear, a to-do-list maker that uses commonsense touch gestures. Now they’re focusing their talents on Hatch, an app with perhaps the most charming virtual pet ever. Read more.

JACKIE WILGAR (No. 46)


EVP of Marketing, Live Nation

Jackie Wilgar is a feedback fiend, and data is her excuse to play. In 2012, she oversaw the rollout of an app that directly linked Live Nation with fans and helped transform the world’s largest public live-entertainment company into a social, mobile powerhouse. Read more.

IAN SPALTER (No. 72)


Director Of Design And UX, Foursquare

Ian Spalter is constantly rethinking the look and feel of Foursquare’s app. He’s got a knack for inspiring creativity. Read more.

JOHN HERING No. 95


Cofounder, CEO, Lookout Mobile Security

John Hering once broke into phones at the Oscars to expose the vulnerability of Bluetooth. Now he and his team use that same cleverness to protect Lookout’s 35 million users’ mobile devices from malware and theft. Read more.

[Image credit in the corresponding native posts, additional headshots via Twitter]

