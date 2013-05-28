Twitter’s Ev Williams: Startup Advice Is (Mostly) Wrong

Ev Williams, founder of Blogger, Twitter, and Medium , has recently written a nonchalantly polemic post that, if entirely true, may put me out of a job.

It’s title: All the Startup Advice You Read is Wrong. The A-list entrepreneur explains why.

Williams opens with (the way we mythologize) Google. To do so, he rolls out the following argument, which, for the sake of clarity, we’ll break into bullets:

Google is one of the most successful companies ever.

Google gives its employees the ability to spend 20 percent of their time on whatever they want.

Therefore, 20 percent time is a great idea.

Or maybe it’s an alternate case: Perhaps Google succeeded because they’re brilliant despite the lack of focus that 20 percent time causes?

“I don’t know,” he observes, “and neither does anyone else.”

Why? Because businesses aren’t “built in a lab,” because there are too many variables to claim that if you do A, then B, then C, it will work.

Yet maybe there is something to the 20 percent rule. Maybe not in the rule itself, but the motivations that it exhibits: the value of autonomy, the efficacy of side projects, the quality of work that comes from not being bossed around.