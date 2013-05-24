Samsung’s OLED Tech To Go Into Consumer Google Glass

According to the Korea Times , sources familiar with Google’s plans say Samsung Display is going to be making the screens for the consumer version of Glass.

The wearable computer in its current developer edition uses a tiny display said to be 640 by 360 pixels. Samsung, meanwhile, is in the forefront of developing OLED systems, which may explain why it’s been chosen for the final Glass hardware.

OLED screens can, in some circumstances, use up less power than other display systems, which would be important for battery life in a small and portable device like Glass. Separately, rumors say Apple has been investigating OLED displays for its purported iWatch smartwatch device.