Very Early Web Page Unearthed After CERN’s Plea For Online Relics

A webpage dating back to 1991 has been unearthed, after a plea from CERN to send in files, software, and URLs from the web’s earliest days. The file was found on an old Next computer similar to the one that the great Tim Berners-Lee used to lug around when he was trying to get people interested in that strange, arcane thing that was the uncharted World Wide Web.

The reason CERN has no other record of its early pages is because of the way the team used to develop the technology. “When they updated they just replaced and over-wrote the file,” said Dan Noyes, web manager at CERN’s communications group.

So much has changed in two decades. So much, in fact, that it got us thinking:

What are your earliest memories of the web? What site did you first visit? How old were you? What browser were you on? We asked our followers on social media these questions, here’s how they responded: