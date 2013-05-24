Digg CEO Reveals More Details About Its Upcoming Reader

More details are emerging about Digg’s Reader service. CEO Andrew McLaughlin spoke yesterday about the site’s upcoming news aggregator service, and said it would be “very clean, very simple, and very fast.”

Is this what Google Reader fans have been waiting for? Two months ago, Mountain View announced it was shuttering Google Reader on July 1, a decision that hit its users hard. There are already many Google Reader alternatives, like Pulse, which is now owned by LinkedIn, and Feedly, which gorged itself with subscribers once the news about Google Reader hit.

McLaughlin also revealed that Digg’s Reader would not come as a standalone app, but would be a new feature on the existing app. It’s expected to launch around the end of June, the same time as Google snaps on its rubber gloves, flexes its fingers, and readies the refrigerated drawer in the online mortuary, so to speak, ahead of the laying to rest of its own version.