Lemon Wallet Cofounder Launches “Vine For Voice” App

A new app aims to be for audio what Vine is to video. Dubbler, which officially launched this week after a year in open beta testing, seamlessly posts up to 60 seconds of live audio to Facebook, Twitter, or Tumblr, and allows users to add various filters. It’s available for Android and iOS. It was launched by Matthew Murphy, co-founder of popular money management startup Lemon.
So far, more than 600,000 users have downloaded Dubbler over the past year. Alex Konrad, who reviewed the app, called it a “Vine for Voice” in Forbes. But the app is entering into a crowded marketplace of social media-augmented products aimed at younger phone users, all of which replicate the Instagram and Snapchat model of creating a social networking service which embraces mobile devices instead of desktops/laptops.