Evernote Reminders Are Here

Evernote is rolling out updates to accommodate what its team says is “one of the most requested features of all time”– reminders for notes .

The new feature has three parts: alarms and notifications, note based to-do lists, and the ability to pin notes to the top of your note list. All three features are included in Evernote’s standard apps; no additional downloads beyond a standard app update are required. Reminder functionality will also be bundled into IFTTT, making it easy for efficiency-oriented users to coordinate reminders with Google Calendar, GMail, Outlook, and other services.

While the lives of Evernote’s massive userbase will undoubtedly be made easier by the software updates, there’s an ulterior motive at play: the new features largely replicate Google Keep, and closely resemble products by competitor Any.do. Evernote benefits from making sure users stay within their ever-expanding app ecosystem, and this is just one part of that strategy.