Get Stuff Done: Productivity Tips From A Former Green Beret, Your Smartphone, And Beyond

It’s never been easier in human history to get stuff done. And it’s never been harder to get stuff done.

It’s easier in the sense that we have so much technology to help us get it done. The right software and hardware combination can enable you to create miracles in minutes–including an exact replica of an iconic James Bond car that you can then destroy for fun and profit.

And it’s harder in the sense that we have so much technology to confuse us as well as continually interrupt us. As a society, we have all been touched by a mass epidemic of technological ADD–where we’re so busy checking emails, statuses, and sports scores, not to mention trying to remember if we left the information we desperately need on our tablet, phone, or laptop, that we have no shot at fulfilling Larry the Cable Guy’s mandate to “Git-R-Done.”

If you’re having trouble tackling tasks due to any or all of the above, I’d like to mention a couple of experts on the subject that just might be able to help–as well as suggest an innovative piece of technology that can definitely help.

First of all, Larry’s not the only guy who can “Git-R-Done”–Michael Martel actually wrote the book on it, he just spelled it differently. In Get Er Done: The Green Beret Guide to Productivity, Michael, a former Green Beret himself, reveals his secrets to personal productivity–learned in the Special Forces, where, if you didn’t “Get Er Done,” you just might be done yourself.

And yet, he believes in doing things backwards. But for a good reason. The concept of Backward Planning, which he discusses in his book, means you set a time and day for the completion of a task–and work backwards to create timing points, or deadlines, to reach specific aspects of the task. For example, say I wanted to get this blog done by 5 p.m. Friday and it was Monday. Tuesday, I might set a goal to decide on a topic for the blog. Wednesday, my goal would be to do the necessary research online. Thursday, I would create the outline and Friday I would do the actual writing.

Now, say that something came up that I knew I would be out all day Thursday–but I still have the goal of outlining the blog by then. Well, then I would double up Wednesday–and do the research and the outline on that day to make sure I met my timing point.