Devices That Listen To Your Life All The Time–The Next Creepy Tech Trend

Microsoft just revealed its brand-new Xbox One games console and Kinect sensor. The two devices are jam-packed with impressive next-generation technology that will keep gamers and TV watchers enthralled. But here’s one thing you may have overlooked about the Xbox One: It’s a perfect, permanent, living room spy device.

We’re talking, of course, about the One’s impressive voice-recognition tech:

This is game-changing technology in action. For the Xbox to be able to turn on, identify who you are, and log in to your profile at a moment’s notice–simply at the sound of the voice command “Xbox on”–it needs to do something a bit creepy: It has to be listening to what people are saying in your living room all the time.

Now there’s no reason to think Microsoft is doing anything nefarious here. Your voice commands probably never go beyond the processors inside the machine, and in any case, it’s unlikely that a record of you saying “watch ESPN” or some other command is going to be problematic (although it’s easy to imagine tricky circumstances surrounding commands like “Watch Playboy”). We’re checking with them on this, but Microsoft almost definitely is not recording, let alone uploading and archiving, every sound that happens in your living room 24-7-365. That said, the fact remains that there is a microphone in your home that’s always live and connected to some super-smart computing devices–and a very distant server.

There’s a word for that sort of thing, one that’s loaded with frisson-inducing James Bond emotions. It’s bug.

Microsoft is not alone in pursuing this sort of system and, if a recent investment by Samsung and Intel is anything to go by, some companies have a very definite buglike tech on the way. Along with European cell phone network Telefónica, both Samsung and Intel recently made a strategic investment in a company called Expect Labs.

Expect Labs made a smartphone app called Mind Meld that demonstrates their listening tech expertise. Mind Meld can listen to the online conversation of a group of people, and detect what they are talking to such a high level of automatic detection of content and context that it can magically suggest online sources of information that might interest the group.