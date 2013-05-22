Lost In A Tornado, Found On Facebook

One incredible aspect of a tornado is its ability to snatch up people’s possessions–or even their pets–and deposit them far away.

The day after the May 20 tornado in Oklahoma, a woman named Leslie Hagelberg found a family photograph on her front lawn–90 miles away from the storm, in West Tulsa. She started a Facebook group to reunite people with their belongings. The group already has over 11,000 members.

There’s also a separate website and several Facebook groups for lost and found pets.

Facebook has been used in this way after other tornadoes, including the 2011 twisters in Joplin, MO and Alabama. In some cases, people are using the codes from photo printing sites to reunite pictures with their owners.