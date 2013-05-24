Why B2B Marketers Still Don’t Get Social Media–And 7 Steps For Fixing That

A recent CMO Survey reported that while B2B social media spending increased 9.6% last year, the majority of B2B companies failed to integrate social media into their business practices.

“The biggest challenge is that many companies see social media as a cute promotional activity when it can be a strategic marketing activity,” says Christine Moorman, director of The CMO Survey and T. Austin Finch senior professor of business administration at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

We’re in the “silo” stage, according to Brian Kardon, CMO, Lattice Engines “where most social media is generally segregated from the rest of the organization.”

A big part of the problem is that most B2B companies don’t understand that social media requires both a technology and a business approach. Who cares if you have 5,000 or even 25,000 followers on Twitter if you’re not doing anything with the followers? Instead, companies leave the heavy lifting to “some kid out of college who tweets with no knowledge of business processes, says Joe Chernov, VP of Marketing at Kinvey.

B2B companies pay a price for the lack of integration. A 2011 global survey of senior B2B and B2C managers found a significantly high correlation between financial performance and social media integration, says Steven Van Belleghem, author of The Conversation Company, and former managing director of InSites Consulting, which fielded the survey.

So where does that leave marketers? Here are 7 steps to take to help you increase your social media effectiveness: