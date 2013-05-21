Grub Street Shutting Down Non-New York Blogs

New York magazine’s popular Grub Street food blog network, which runs restaurant blogs nationwide, is shuttering operations in all non-New York markets. Eater’s Paula Forbes reports the cancellation was confirmed by Grub Street writers, although no announcement has yet been made by parent company New York Media. Grub Street writers Michael Gebert and Jenny Miller both confirmed the blog network shutdown on Twitter:

OK, yes it is true. Grub Street Chicago is no more. I am a free agent. Posting Nagrant’s picture shortly. — Michael Gebert (@skyfullofbacon) May 21, 2013

This just in: Grub Street shutting down non-NYC editions. A blogging era is ending — Jenny Miller (@JennyHighlife) May 21, 2013

The national Grub Street blogs, which began their lives as a food blog network at MenuPages, moved to New York Media when MenuPages was acquired in 2008. Upon acquistion, the sites–which publish in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Francisco–were rebranded to fit alongside New York’s existing local Grub Street blog. Although many markets had high readership levels, rumors circulated for several weeks that the magazine was considering cuts. The news continues an awful month for food criticism; legendary writer Robert Sietsema was let go by the Village Voice in a round of layoffs as well.