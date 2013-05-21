The Four Myths of Employee Engagement

For at least a decade, the brightest minds in HR have been working on improving employee engagement. They listened to employee input, offered rewards and incentives, and provided professional development opportunities. They established flex time, open-door policies and free lunches on Friday. So why is employee engagement getting worse – not better?

I believe that our approach to employee engagement is backwards. And the root of the problem lies in our reasonable (but wrong) assumptions about human motivation and behavior.

At some point, we convinced ourselves that engagement was about perfecting the employee’s circumstances. Removing their hassles, obstacles and annoyances, we reasoned, would unleash unprecedented levels of productivity and performance. These unencumbered souls would be super versions of themselves: happier, stronger, better, and more engaged.

It’s a nice theory! But if this was how humans actually operated, every one of us would have a beautiful house and an obedient dog; wars would end around the world; and the economy would be more predictable than the sun rising in the east. So what’s wrong with it?

If we pick it apart, there are four myths underlying the conventional HR wisdom that just don’t hold water.

Myth #1: It is possible to make everyone happy.

Busted: It is impossible to please multiple people simultaneously. Our individual desires often put us at odds with each other, but that’s why we invented compromise.

Myth #2: It is possible make just one person happy.

Busted: Have you ever tried to make someone else happy? Doesn’t work. Happiness isn’t something you can do for people. They have to find it on their own.