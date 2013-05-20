Flickr’s Revamp Demonstrates The Upside Of Being Acquired By Yahoo

When Tumblr fans say they’re scared Yahoo will destroy their favorite site, it’s probably because of Flickr. Yahoo acquired the site in 2005 and then neglected it into irrelevance .

At a press event in New York City Monday evening, however, Flickr was an example not of the risks of being acquired by Yahoo, but the benefits.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announced a redesigned Flickr site that mimics the photo-centric philosophy of the service’s acclaimed iPhone app, as well as a new Flickr Android app and a free terabyte of storage for every Flickr user. “That’s 70 times bigger than what anyone else is offering,” Yahoo head of Mobile Adam Cahan said, referring to services such as Google Drive that tout 15GB of free storage. “It’s not 70 gigabytes bigger. It’s actually 70 times bigger.”

Outside the window of the press conference, which was held in Times Square, tall billboards lit up with Flickr ads, the first of Yahoo’s marketing efforts for the service.





“Flickr was awesome once, it languished, and we now want it to be awesome again,” Mayer said.

Perhaps because Flickr’s struggles within Yahoo have been so well-documented, or perhaps because a former Flickr employee at the event itself had just told me about feeling that Yahoo had been fickle with its support–hot on Flickr one minute and cold on it the next–I was surprised when Markus Spiering, Flickr’s head of product, told me that Flickr’s revamp “would not have been possible without Yahoo.”

And indeed it would not have been (yes, Flickr might not need a revamp if it weren’t for Yahoo, but that’s beside the present point).