NASA’s New BioSleeves Make “Avatar” A Reality

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory just went public with one of its newest projects: the BioSleeve, a human-machine interface that turns a user’s hand and forearm into a robotic control proxy.

According to IEEE Spectrum, the device covers most of the forearm and uses a sophisticated set of dry sensors and inertial measurement units to control robots through a user’s muscle movements. The current system has a 96.6% gesture recognition rate. NASA plans to deploy the technology for future telemanipulation and gesture recognition projects.

The video below shows the BioSleeve in action.