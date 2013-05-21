Hone “Strategic Patience,” Watch Your Creativity Spike

Deep patience. Close attention. These are not virtues often associated with college students (or some tech workers, for that matter). But as Harvard art history professor Jennifer L. Roberts recently explained, the skills for finding the “details, relationships, and orders that take time to see” can be introduced.

She calls it “decelerating education,” like when, for an intense research paper about a single work of art, she prompted her pupils to plop down in front of a painting for three hours, giving them a stillness they don’t usually get in a multi-tabbed way of life.

“(It’s) designed to seem excessive,” she says, but students end up “astonished by what they have been able to see.”

We click through articles and know what they say in 20 seconds, we leaf through books, we Insta our way through grams. But seeing longer can mean seeing more: Roberts, an American studies scholar, uses John Singleton Copley’s 1765 painting Boy with a Squirrel as a case study:

John Singleton Copley, Boy with a Squirrel

After she spent an hour with the painting, she says, details began to reveal themselves, like about the shape of the boy’s ear or the squirrel’s ruff, the way the boy’s hand was in proportion to the glass of water, how the folds of the curtain fell, how the eye was depicted, and what these varied symbols may mean. Since painting is a slow art, she says, finding its meaning comes from being on that slow end of the temporal spectrum.

Getting to that slow, still, detail-receiving place is a feat of “strategic patience,” “patience engineering,” or, she jokes, “time management”–a point understood by Einstein and P&G.

Smart people have told us about how acute, focused observation births creativity. And we’ve discussed, innovation often begins with observation before moving to addition or subtraction.