Celebs Get New Avatar-Powered Way To Reach Fans With Headcast

Celebrities have long embraced social networks, Twitter in particular , as a new vehicle for more directly interacting with their fans. Now they have a new one : Headcast.

The app, which is iOS-only but will soon hit Android, lets celebs record a minute-long message, which is then synced with the movements of a digital avatar of the celebrity and broadcast to the network. The idea is to create a short message, something like a visual tweet, that will engage fans and promote sharing.

Actor, tech fanatic, and occasional entrepreneur Stephen Fry is among the short list of backers for Headcast, and he is also the first celebrity to use it.