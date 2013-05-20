GrubHub And Seamless Join Forces

GrubHub and Seamless have announced a merger, subject to regulatory approval. The new company will have clients in more than 500 U.S. cities, and if the brands’ 2012 combined revenue of $100 million is anything to go by, the merger will be a huge success.

The merger is, according to the press release, a highly tactical one. It will let the companies offer more products to more areas and will boost innovation, enabling more flexibility than either company could manage alone.

Online food ordering, be it from home computer platforms or mobile ones, is a rapidly growing business–both for consumer end-users and enterprise ones.