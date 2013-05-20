Jolla Smartphone Enters Crowded Market With A New OS

Jolla has revealed its eponymous smartphone–a bold attempt to shake up the smartphone market that has been almost completely sewn up by Apple and Google .

Set to launch before the end of 2013, the €400 phone (about $510) has hardware equivalent to many upper-end touchscreen smartphones. But the real trick is the phone’s software: The Jolla phone will run Sailfish OS, a mobile operating system based on the Mer open-source OS for mobile devices. Mer was part of the MeeGo OS initially developed by Nokia before being abandoned. Nokia has since fully embraced Microsoft’s Windows Phone OS in its own attempt to win smartphone market share–which it’s done lately, albeit very, very slowly.