Pinterest Partners With Brands, Adds More Information To Pins

This morning Pinterest revealed what it is calling “ more useful pins ” as part of an update that lays the ground for future branded revenue streams. The update includes categorized pins that are embedded with more background information about the pins’ content. Pinterest also added a social sharing button that can be accessed via mobile apps to promote social pinning.

The new data-enabled pins will be seen on posts about products, recipes, and movies. This is a dead giveaway for the future of the service, as these particular categories can be easily linked to specific brands. And as part of the launch, Pinterest has partnered with sites like eBay, Etsy, Flixster, and Netflix.

Earlier in 2013, Pinterest rolled out its new look, which was the first step in preparing for brand-related revenues.