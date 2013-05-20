advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Social Media Reacts To Yahoo’s Deal With Tumblr

Yahoo gets the cool, David Karp gets a substantial amount of cash, Tumblr gets Yahoo’s ad network, and users get grumpy.

Social Media Reacts To Yahoo’s Deal With Tumblr
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Tumblr is becoming part of the Yahoo stable. The deal, rumors of which surfaced on Friday last week, was revealed yesterday by AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher and confirmed this morning by Yahoo’s CEO Marissa Mayer.

advertisement
advertisement

The deal cost Sunnyvale $1.1 billion, and ties Tumblr founder David Karp to the Internet firm for at least four years. He will retain a lot of control over the microblog which he founded in 2007–plus a great deal of cash. And Yahoo gets a taste of Tumblr’s cool factor. Social media reactions to the news are mixed:

advertisement

advertisement

So, what’s in it for Tumblr, aside from user complaints that the site has sold out to the man? It gets access to Yahoo’s ad network. Karp had also been searching for a COO to help him with the “infrastructure” of the business.

Over on Tumblr, the wailing and teeth-gnashing was even more pronounced, with some people heralding the deal as the death of Tumblr, calling out Yahoo for its “mediocrity,” and generally being a less than optimistic about the deal.

What do you think? Is this a wise move by Yahoo, or is this a Tumblr deal-breaker for you?

[Image: Flickr user torbakhopper]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

My writing career has taken me all round the houses over the past decade and a half--from grumpy teens and hungover rock bands in the U.K., where I was born, via celebrity interviews, health, tech and fashion in Madrid and Paris, before returning to London, where I now live. For the past five years I've been writing about technology and innovation for U.S

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life