Social Media Reacts To Yahoo’s Deal With Tumblr

Gutsy call: “Either this management team is going to turn Yahoo around or be the ones who squandered its asset base.” nytimes.com/2013/05/20/tec…

The deal cost Sunnyvale $1.1 billion, and ties Tumblr founder David Karp to the Internet firm for at least four years. He will retain a lot of control over the microblog which he founded in 2007–plus a great deal of cash. And Yahoo gets a taste of Tumblr’s cool factor. Social media reactions to the news are mixed:

@ fastcompany Great idea for Yahoo, as long as they don’t mess with it.

It’s like a mom trying to be hip “@fastcompany: Your thoughts on Yahoo possibly buying Tumblr? Good idea, bad idea? trib.al/PWMXVSr” — Lois Lee (@simpleelois) May 17, 2013

So, what’s in it for Tumblr, aside from user complaints that the site has sold out to the man? It gets access to Yahoo’s ad network. Karp had also been searching for a COO to help him with the “infrastructure” of the business.

Over on Tumblr, the wailing and teeth-gnashing was even more pronounced, with some people heralding the deal as the death of Tumblr, calling out Yahoo for its “mediocrity,” and generally being a less than optimistic about the deal.

What do you think? Is this a wise move by Yahoo, or is this a Tumblr deal-breaker for you?

