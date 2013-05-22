How Da Vinci-Like Thinking Helps You Imagine Future Success

In recent years, Leonardo da Vinci has attracted a lot of fresh press with the popularity of Dan Brown’s book, The Da Vinci Code. And now with a new TV series from David Goyer Da Vinci’s Demons on Starz, Da Vinci’s stature is perhaps at an all-time high.

The Boston Globe writes, “In the buoyant new historical fantasy series ‘Da Vinci’s Demons,’ Leonardo da Vinci might as well be the guy who invented the latest, greatest social media app. He’s a technological geek with strong people skills and an ability to market his concepts.”

I got hooked into the series right from the very beginning. The series shows how Da Vinci manifests the future with his ability to repeatedly visualize and then architect his innovative future. It was Da Vinci’s observation and belief that “everything connects” that made him the 15th-century Italian Renaissance man that we all admire today.

I call this ability to connect “the CONVERGENCE“–bringing art, science, and spirituality together. And making connections between disparate things is perhaps the number one skill needed for creative thinking.

The ritualistic practice of thinking about how different things relate to each other, and how different things could be combined to make something completely different results in sustainable innovation. And it applies to our lives and professions equally, no matter what we do.

Author Harvey Mackay, in his blog Power of Visualization Helps You Achieve Goals writes: “To have an idea or dream, and then to see how you can make it happen, helps shape your plans and defines your goals more clearly.” Mackay highlights that Nobel Laureate Jonas Salk was asked how he went about inventing the polio vaccine. His reply? “I pictured myself as a virus or a cancer cell and tried to sense what it would be like.”

For the most part, my life (sure, it has been full of ups and downs just like millions of other people’s) is an absolute result of how I visualized my steps forward. Manifestation of a reality perhaps begins with a vision, faith, and a certain amount of luck along the way.