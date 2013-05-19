3 Product Ideas Marissa Mayer Should Steal From David Karp On Day One

Yahoo has a business, but generally mediocre products. Tumblr has a great product, but no profit . So recently confirmed reports that Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has “put a stake in the ground” by acquiring the startup for $1.1 billion makes a certain sense.

Since joining Yahoo last year, Mayer has put revamping the company’s products at the front of its to-do list–going on a talent shopping spree, centralizing the company’s mobile operations, and releasing improved versions of core “daily habit” products such as the Newsfeed, Flickr, the Yahoo Weather app, and Yahoo Mail.

If all goes according to plan, Yahoo’s revamped products will look, at least growth-wise, more like Tumblr. The six-year-old microblogging site is growing quickly–according to Comscore, from about 58 million unique visitors worldwide last year to 117 million this year. Together, Tumblr users have created more than 100 million blogs and are returning to the site about 20 billion times each month.

Which is why Yahoo shouldn’t just buy Tumblr; it should learn from it. Here’s how:

If Tumblr were just another site that allowed you to create a profile, it would be redundant. But the platform is more about your creativity and interests than it is about you and your friends–and that makes it different than other social sites.“They [other social networks] are not tools built for creative expression,” Tumblr CEO David Karp said when asked about where Tumblr fits into the ecosystem at a 2011 interview. “Nobody is proud of their identity on Facebook.”

Yahoo doesn’t know who your friends are. But with content that spans just about every interest area, it could easily learn what you are interested in. Like Tumblr, it could base identity and social interactions within its products not solely on who you know, but on what you create or enjoy.

Buried somewhere in Yahoo Groups there are surely gems of user-created content. But good luck mining them. The product is stuck in the forum age (it literally hasn’t been updated in 10 years), and using it feels like being trapped in the world’s spammiest inbox. Easy content creation and social tools are only one half of the equation for the engaged community Yahoo needs. Content also needs to be enjoyable to consume.