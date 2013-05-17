Stitch Fix: Reluctant Pioneers Of The Slow Startup Movement

Unlike a lot of startups bolstered by VC bucks and big expectations, Stitch Fix knows when to button up and get to work.

When I met with CEO Katrina Lake early last year, I had the distinct impression that she didn’t really want to talk to me. We met in the San Francisco offices her company occupied at the time. They were larger than the apartment-slash-headquarters she’d operated from while finishing up at Harvard Business School, but the space felt crowded with its four full-time employees, handful of part-timers, and racks of on-trend women’s clothes and accessories waiting to be plucked, packed, and shipped in personalized, five-item “fixes” that customers could try on, keep, or return according to their whims.

Lake agreed to speak for a story about subscription commerce companies but only on the condition that neither she nor Stitch Fix would be the focus. Stealth–not the hardly quiet “stealth mode” we hear about so frequently–was a linchpin of her business plan.

“For the first year or so, we were very tepid in terms of not wanting to do any features. We didn’t want to blow the gasket off the model,” she told me recently.

In fact, the company, which has grown from a few hundred shipments per month in its early days to an average of 2,500 per week in April, has eschewed traditional marketing for word-of-mouth buzz-building, mostly among bloggers, and it’s bypassed opportunities to grow fast early on in order to collect data.

“We actually needed a lot of data and a lot of historical data…and we couldn’t have as accurate of buying and styling now if we didn’t collect that data over that course of time,” Lake says.