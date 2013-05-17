Apple’s iOS 6 Devices Approved For U.S. Military Use

The Pentagon has cleared Apple devices running iOS 6 for use on its networks, meaning the Defense Department can now hand out iPhones and iPads to military staff and other official networks. This could clear the way for future official procurements of Apple hardware for DoD staff.

The move was anticipated by the Wall Street Journal recently, and comes shortly after the Pentagon cleared some of the latest BlackBerry and Samsung devices, as well.

The high demand for Apple products across the U.S. means this move will put continued pressure on BlackBerry, as currently 470,000 of the Defense Department’s 600,000 mobile users were on Blackberry devices before the Pentagon gave Apple the seal of approval.