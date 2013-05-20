Answer These 3 Questions, And Turn Google Hangouts Into An Essential Networking Tool

What is Hangouts now? It’s hard to believe that technology that has only been around for a couple of years already has such a rich history. Google launched its original version of Hangouts in June 2011. Historically, the tool has lived inside Google+, the company’s answer to Facebook , as an easy way for a bunch of people to video chat together (up to 10 friends at a time). Like many new Google products, they launched with collaborative functionality to do things such as screen-sharing and YouTube viewing. A mobile version of the technology was eventually made possible for Android users and built into the Gmail product.

Video Hangouts are private or public, depending on your settings. To go public, enable the On Air feature so anyone online can watch your broadcast live (even if they’re not on Google+). When you connect to your YouTube account, Video Hangouts are saved there so they’re easy to access at a later time.

Last week at I/O 2013, Google overhauled its messaging products, collecting the most popular of these tools within Hangouts. This cross-platform approach means that Google Talk (GChat) and Google+ Messenger are now living inside Hangouts, along with the classic multi-person video chat function. This means you can chat, send photos, or video call someone all within Hangouts.

Today, Hangouts is a well-oiled cross-platform solution. When you see a message alert on your computer device, it will disappear on your Android phone. If you’re using Hangouts on your laptop, you can switch to the app on your iPhone or Android phone to continue the conversation. Yes, it’s like messaging on steroids.

While it might take some users a little time to understand Hangouts 2.0, Google smartly consolidated its messaging products into one powerful tool, potentially exposing even more people to its multi-person video technology and keeping its messaging members happy.

Why would I want to host a video Hangout?

Alex Lindsay uses video Hangouts in a number of ways. The founder of Pixel Corps, a digital media training and production group, depends on this technology to teach classes hosted in the U.S. to students in Rwanda. Lindsay also uses video Hangouts to record his weekly podcast, “This Week in Photography,” and to provide personal training services to clients.