10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Best Bikes, Booth Babes, And More

1. 11 Of The World’s Hottest Bikes
Co.Design
Check out some of the most creative and unique bikes out today–love that wood bike by Jan Gunneweg.
2. Mapping The Most Hate-Filled Places In America
Co.Exist
This infographic maps out racist and homophobic tweets–the results may surprise you.
3. The Fridge Has Eyes: Cara Gives Anything With A Camera Powers To See Faces, Age, Gender, More
Fast Company
This new technology turns any camera into an invaluable marketing and research tool.
4. The Business Case Against Booth Babes
Fast Company
Sarah Kessler calls for an end to the barbaric booth babe practice.
5. Do These Identical Twins Look The Same To You?
Co.Design
It almost feels like these identical twins’ personalities shine through in their faces and distinguish each other.
6. 5 Habits Of The Most Creative People
Fast Company
These habits derived from our Most Creative People list will help you stay out of the habitual norm.
7. What If We Thought More Often About Being Tracked Online? Man Stalks Himself To Find Out
Fast Company
Find out why this man is selling his web data for a scant $2.
8. Nate Silver
Fast Company
Nate Silver heads the Most Creative People of 2013 list for being a data sage in a fast-approaching statistical world.
9. 5 Things You Can Do Today to Make Yourself More Creative, And Productive, Tomorrow
Co.Create
Simon Rich on how he stays productive as a creative. Also, don’t be afraid to write bad novels!
10. How Google Is Fighting Sex Trafficking With Big Data
Co.Labs
Find out how Google is helping these agencies put an end to sex trafficking.
Be sure to check out our new series introducing a Fast Company staffer every week as they share the best from the web each week. Last week we heard from our Executive Editor, Noah Robischon–this week we’re featuring our Director of Editorial Relations, Cole Wilson.
[Top image: Ostill via Shutterstock]