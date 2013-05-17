10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Best Bikes, Booth Babes, And More



1. 11 Of The World’s Hottest Bikes

Co.Design

Check out some of the most creative and unique bikes out today–love that wood bike by Jan Gunneweg.

4. The Business Case Against Booth Babes

Fast Company

Sarah Kessler calls for an end to the barbaric booth babe practice.

5. Do These Identical Twins Look The Same To You?

Co.Design

It almost feels like these identical twins’ personalities shine through in their faces and distinguish each other.

8. Nate Silver

Fast Company

Nate Silver heads the Most Creative People of 2013 list for being a data sage in a fast-approaching statistical world.

9. 5 Things You Can Do Today to Make Yourself More Creative, And Productive, Tomorrow

Co.Create

Simon Rich on how he stays productive as a creative. Also, don’t be afraid to write bad novels!

10. How Google Is Fighting Sex Trafficking With Big Data

Co.Labs

Find out how Google is helping these agencies put an end to sex trafficking. Be sure to check out our new series introducing a Fast Company staffer every week as they share the best from the web each week. Last week we heard from our Executive Editor, Noah Robischon–this week we’re featuring our Director of Editorial Relations, Cole Wilson.

