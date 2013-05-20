On The Road Less Traveled, Discover The Job Meant For You

Career planning is akin to painting in the dark–it can be terrifying and messy, but there’s always a chance you’ll make something beautiful.

Either way, there’s going to be a lot of guesswork.

One of the biggest decisions that every ambitious young professional must face is the first one: saddle up with a big name or get that edgy experience that will turn a few important heads? MAKERS creator Dylan McGee decided on the latter, despite an initial interest in climbing the ranks of national network news. She grew up hoping to be the next on-screen sensation, only to discover she didn’t have any on-screen talents.

“I had to come up with something else, so I decided to be behind the camera,” says McGee. “And because I wanted to be the next Katie Couric, I thought, ‘Should I go work with the Today Show?'”

Dylan McGee

When offered the interning job there or an internship with a small production firm called Kunhardt Productions, she went small because she enjoyed the films the company was making.

That same company is now called Kunhardt McGee Productions. It has produced more than 30 films and a shelf full of Emmys. With MAKERS, McGee and her small firm have created the first major-distribution interactive documentary, an experimental and career-defining move from a woman who decided to start taking chances on day one.

Bottom Line: Being a big fish in a small pond can allow you to make a splash.