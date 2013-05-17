The Recommender: Cole Wilson, Fast Company’s Editorial Relations Genius–And Former Stand-In Videogame Actress

Name: Cole Wilson Role at Fast Company : Director Of Editorial Relations. Cole played an essential role in putting together our 2013 list of 100 Most Creative People in business , which we just released on Monday. Check it out, and if you have any questions, Cole is your go-to. Twitter : @magicoley Titillating fact : Cole had a very short stint as a video game producer. When actresses wouldn’t show up for production, Cole would often have to sub for them. She spent many a day in a CGI bodysuit, acting as a range of characters including (but not limited to) a prostitute and a police officer.

Things she’s loving:



1. BABS

Enough about Benghazi, the IRS scandal, and the need for immigration reform! Barbara Walters is leaving The View, people. I couldn’t believe Alessandra Stanley’s strong, smart comprehensive look at Baba Wawa’s career in the New York Times wasn’t loved on by the Internets; I found it to be totally on point and illuminating.



Stanley does a great job congratulating Barbara on her intuitiveness by tracking her career trajectory with larger industry and cultural trends (i.e., first moving from evening broadcast to daytime television, the ongoing and increasing lack of viewer interest in network television, more and more programming moving to the Internet) and concludes it “didn’t seem as if Ms. Walters had grown too old to keep working; it seemed as if the television legend had decided that the medium was too old to contain her drive.” You go, Barbara!

2. Into The Gloss with Arianna and Christina Huffington

I love a behind-the-curtain look at people’s lives, notable or normal. I’ve been a fan of Into The Gloss from it’s earliest days. The site went through a revamp last year and now has a cool picture scroll underneath the main photo, so you can get extra nosey. It’s fancy but still definitely a little homemade, which contributes to the intimate vibe. I’m particularly fond of any info coming my way via an oral history style, like ITG does with their “top shelf” features. You always end up learning so much more about the subject’s life than just their personal grooming habits. I’ve found my acupuncturist, dentist, and favorite running sneaker here. This week’s top shelf was the mother/daughter duo Arianna and Christina Huffington.

3. Old Loves Tumblr

Who can I thank for the three hours I lost on Tuesday? I don’t know who sent me the Old Loves Tumblr, but it’s great. There are some real forgotten gems on here: Channing Tatum and Amanda Bynes, Linda Blair & Rick James … but also wonderful anecdotes about the couples. I was particularly moved by Bill Murray on the last time he ever saw his old love Gilda Radner at a party. It’s just so amazingly sweet:

“Gilda showed up and she’d already had cancer and gone into remission and then had it again, I guess. Anyway she was slim. We hadn’t seen her in a long time. And she started doing, ‘I’ve got to go,’ and she was just going to leave, and I was like, ‘Going to leave?’ It felt like she was going to really leave forever. So we started carrying her around, in a way that we could only do with her … She was laughing so hard we could have lost her right then and there. It was just one of the best parties I’ve ever been to in my life. I’ll always remember it. It was the last time I saw her.”

[Image: Flickr user Zoovroo]